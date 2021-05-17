Hawks secure derby honours in final clash of season

HENLEY HAWKS U14s finished their covid-hit season with a 55-10 win against Wallingford on the first team pitch at Dry Leas last Sunday.

Seizing on the opportunity to play contact rugby again, Henley were able to field a strong team captained by flanker Ashton Illincic for a 60-minute game split into four quarters.

Henley opened with intent, with the first move seeing a strong run from outside centre Harvey Herbert, who was tackled just short of the try line. The ball was recycled and a reverse pass from Laurence Walker set up left wing Finn Hawkes to score under the posts. Scrum-half Ollie Johnson kicked the extras with his first conversion for the club.

Henley were quickly back deep into Wallingford territory and a pop pass from Freddie Teague set up Hawkes to race over for his second within the first 10 minutes.

Wallingford finished the quarter with an individual try from their fullback. Unable to add the two points, Hawks led 12-5 at the end of the first quarter.

Illincic opened the second quarter with a try that typified his abrasive performance throughout the game. Inside-centre Sam Winters added the two points, before shortly afterwards racing over in the right hand corner for the first of his own two tries, with his conversion attempt just brushing past the right post.

At 24-5 up within the first 20 minutes complacency set in with increased unforced errors and penalties allowed Wallingford to get more ball time. Some well-placed kicks from their scrum-half put Wallingford into a good attacking position deep in the Henley half. However, the Henley defensive line held firm with Toby Shemilt at full-back, helping to keep Wallingford out saw Hawks lead 24-5 at half-time.

Within two minutes of the third quarter a strong tackle and turnover from Jonny Noctor saw a break down field from second row Archie Stickley before several phases of play saw Oscar Thomas force his way over for a score.

This set up a period of good Henley play with fly-half Tom Yeoman releasing his backs for some quality moves which saw several strong runs from right wing Charlie Baker leading to Winters scoring again with a midfield break before Illincic charged over the line to complete his own brace. Both tries were converted by Winters.

Will Corbett opened the scoring in the fourth quarter after strong carries from Rishaad Bhushan and Sam Bailey found space for the Hawks backs. Winters added the points from the kicking tee.

Corbett finished the quarter with his second try after a steal at the breakdown from Cameron Ball, who had been a nuisance to Wallingford turning over ball all day.

The last quarter was a more balanced affair with the coaches experimenting with the Henley line-up. Wallingford finished the match with the last play of the game leading to a run and score.

Players, parents and coaches stayed on after the game for the end of season awards presentation which saw Harvey Herbert and Archie Stickley win trophies for best newcomer and most improved player while Ben Horner picked up the head coaches’ award for outstanding all round effort.