Home clash for Hawks

HENLEY HAWKS will play three of their first four matches of the new National Division 2 South season at Dry Leas when the new campaign gets underway in September.

The Hawks open their season with a home clash with Old Albanian on September 4 before hosting Hinckley the following week.

Henley make their first away trip of the season on September 18 when they head to Redruth before returning to Dry Leas the following week for a home clash with Clifton.

A trip to Guernsey awaits the Hawks on October 16 and the year finishes on December 18 with a trip to Barnes.

The first match of 2022 will see the Hawks travel to Hinckley. The season finishes on April 30 next year with a trip to Old Albanian.

Meanwhile, Rams will begin their National Division 1 campaign at Cambridge on September 4.

Newly-promoted Tonbridge Juddians will be the first visitors to Old Bath Road a week later, while round three sees Rams make the long trip to Plymouth Albion, before former Premiership side Leeds Tykes are the guests on September 25.

The penultimate match of the season will see the Rams travel to Chinnor before ending the season at home to Cambridge.