Pre-season fixtures

Monday, 07 June 2021
HENLEY HAWKS have announced three pre-season friendlies ahead of their Division 2 South season that gets underway in September.
On August 7 the Hawks will entertain Maidenhead before hosting Tonbridge Juddians the following week. On August 21 the Hawks will make the short trip to Sonning to take on National 1 side Rams.
Elsewhere, Henley Bulls have a home friendly with Rams Centarus on
August 20.
