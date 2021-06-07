Pre-season fixtures

HENLEY HAWKS have announced three pre-season friendlies ahead of their Division 2 South season that gets underway in September.

On August 7 the Hawks will entertain Maidenhead before hosting Tonbridge Juddians the following week. On August 21 the Hawks will make the short trip to Sonning to take on National 1 side Rams.

Elsewhere, Henley Bulls have a home friendly with Rams Centarus on

August 20.