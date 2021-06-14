Hawks appoint new coach

HENLEY HAWKS have appointed a new lead coach after Tom Gardner stepped down from his position last week due to work commitments.

Former academy manager at Ealing Trailfinders John Lacey, will be the lead coach going into the new National Division 2 South season that gets under way in September. Lacey is an experienced level four coach.

Speaking after his appointment, Lacey said: “I’m really excited to be given the opportunity to join the club and it is a great chance to step up into the National leagues.

“Having spoken with the management about the clubs ambitions, I can’t wait to get started with pre-season.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting the players and working with them towards a successful season.”

Outgoing coach and former Hawks player Gardner was instrumental in Henley’s success in recent years just missing out on promotion to National 1 on two occasions.

Reflecting on his time with the club, Gardner said: “Playing for the club was always intermittent due to my employment within the Royal Air Force, however, the club always appreciated that my profession came first, which sadly is once again the case.

“Unfortunately, I will be stepping back from my current commitments at Henley RFC.”

In addition former Hawks captain and coach, Steve Barnes will also be returning to support the Bulls alongside Tommy Haynes.