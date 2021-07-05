Village to enter Britain in Bloom contest after all
Monday, 05 July 2021
RAMS’ player Tom Humberstone will line up with his brother Drew for Oxford University in the Varsity Match against Cambridge on Sunday.
The Jesus College fly-half, who moved to Old Bath Road in Sonning in 2017, will take part in the fixture for the third time, while his sibling makes a first start at inside centre.
It will be the 139th fixture between the two sides, with Cambridge having won 64, Oxford 60 and 14 draws.
05 July 2021
