Monday, 05 July 2021

RAMS’ player Tom Humberstone will line up with his brother Drew for Oxford University in the Varsity Match against Cambridge on Sunday.

The Jesus College fly-half, who moved to Old Bath Road in Sonning in 2017, will take part in the fixture for the third time, while his sibling makes a first start at inside centre.

It will be the 139th fixture between the two sides, with Cambridge having won 64, Oxford 60 and 14 draws.

