Rams lose out in opening preseason double header

SEB Reynolds hailed a productive afternoon after Rams Blues were edged out 19-14 by a final-play Cinderford score on Saturday, before Rams Whites were beaten 24-12 by Barnes, writes Richard Ashton.

Despite a couple of late withdrawals, more than 50 players were in action as both Rams sides put in encouraging displays.

Reflecting on the first proper rugby at Old Bath Road since the start of the pandemic, director of rugby Reynolds said: “It was great — it was nice to see rugby back in its full capacity and it was good to get a run-out for all our players.

“We wanted to make sure everyone got on the pitch who had been training with the squad in recent weeks and we did that, which is great.

“It was also nice to welcome back a lot of players who haven’t played for such a long time — some of them who had injuries prior to the pandemic hadn’t played for almost two years — so it was about getting back out there and it was a good exercise.

“We’ve found out loads of information and it was great to see so many boys on the pitch.”

Rams Blues started well against Cinderford and built up a 14-0 lead at the end of the first

25-minute stanza courtesy of tries from back row men Tom Vooght and James McRae, added to by a brace of Steffan James conversions.

However, as both sides rang the changes, the Forest of Dean side gradually took control and scores from Ed Sheldon and Jack Preece brought them back into the contest before they snatched victory with Mike Austin’s last-gasp try, which had been started well inside Cinderford’s own 22.

Reynolds continued: “The first 20 minutes was really good, but then Cinderford got well on top of us and they deserved the win.

“We’ll have a look at things, but when you think a lot of the guys who went out at the start haven’t played for a very, very long time, it was nice to see.”

Against Barnes, Joe Bridger replied to an early converted score, but Nathan Holmes then converted a Henry Watson try to put the visitors 14-5 up.

Pete Whiteman crossed for a converted effort to extend the lead, but McRae went over in reply before a late Holmes penalty secured the victory for National Two South side Barnes.

Despite conceding three tries in both games, Reynolds was pleased with the effort of the players, who spent large portions of the game on the back foot.

He explained: “It was a good defensive effort and Danny (Batty) is trying to build a system which some of the new guys coming in will have to learn and become more cohesive.

“Managing that with a high number of players is a tricky exercise, but it’s something we’ll work on in the coming weeks.”