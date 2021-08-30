Rams edge pre-season clash

HENLEY HAWKS went down to a pre-season defeat away at National League 1 local rivals Rams on Saturday in a pre-season friendly, writes Nick Pitson.

With many of the previous squad back, and some new faces on show, this was an encouraging display from the Hawks which gives optimism for the coming season.

The game, played in two

35-minute halves was a full blooded derby, and the Hawks, in the first half especially, more than matched their higher level opponents in commitment and intensity.

However, Rams did outscore Henley by three tries to two and the visitors will look at how those tries were conceded, at crucial points in the game.

The Hawks half back pairing of the returning Leo Webb and outside half Cail Cookland, looked in good shape. Cookland, who previously played for Harrogate, was a comforting presence for the Hawks. He looked assured and kicked extremely well.

Henley took the game to the Rams from the kick off and enjoyed plenty of possession. The Hawks forwards were excellent with Tom Emery, Marcus Lowe and Jake Albon leading the charges and when the Hawks moved the ball wide, George Amphlett and George Wood in the centre both looked threatening.

When the Rams had the ball, they found an aggressive Hawks defence which forced errors from the home side and stopped them from gaining any momentum in the game. The most pleasing aspect of the Hawks performance was that of the scrum. The front row of George Probyn, Tom Emery and Rory Mason were outstanding in both the tight scrums and in open play.

It took half an hour for the deadlock to be broken and it was the Hawks who struck first when the Hawks again put huge pressure on a Rams defensive scrum. George Amphlett pounced on the loose ball and crossed to give the Hawks a deserved lead. Cookland converted.

The Rams replied almost immediately when scrum half Ollie Monye caught the Hawks defence napping with a quick penalty and fed Vince Everitt, the Rams back row forward who broke through to score. Sam Nicholls’ successful conversion ended the half with the scores level at 7-7.

The home side had their best period just after the break. They pressurised the Hawks into giving away a string of penalties, which allowed the home side extended time in the Hawks half.

The Rams scored twice during this period. First Carl Morgan darted through for a try which Nicholls again converted. Shortly afterwards, a quick throw in, five metres out, allowed Joe Booth to cross to extend the Rams lead to 19-7.

The game was keenly contested right to the end with both sides introducing a number of changes to their line ups as the half went on. The Hawks battled hard and after another well won scrum penalty, started to alleviate the pressure.

Just before the end, a well worked Hawks attack allowed them to exploit the short side and George Wood scored in the corner.