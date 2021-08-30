Youthful Bulls show promise in derby win

A YOUNG Henley Bulls side ran out winners at Dry Leas on Friday night for a pre-season friendly against a Rams side in a match played out over three 20 minute periods.

The hosts started well with Rhyan Scott Young scoring in the corner

after good build up play from the forwards followed by a break by Guy Rawsthorn.

The Bulls defence stood strong, led by Will Bordill and Will Benning with Rams not finding a way through.

Henley did have other opportunities but mistakes and good Rams defence prevented them adding to the score.

The home side continued to apply the pressure in the second third and they got their reward from a counter attack.

Young scrum half Toby Gilbey caught the kick, threw a dummy and set off through the middle, fed Rawsthorn who passed it onto Matt Mann to show his pace and finish in the corner.

Rams started the last third strongly and were able to break the Bulls defence down to score out wide.

The Bulls restarted and a sliced kick off rolled over the try line with the Rams player hopeful of the ball rolling dead but Mann gave chase and dived on it to get his second try of the evening.

The hosts carried on attacking and soon got another try with Ben Venner scoring in the corner. The game ended with Rams scoring by the posts to take the final score to 22-14.