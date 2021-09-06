Monday, 06 September 2021

Rams back in action

RAMS Director of Rugby Seb Reynolds admits he is glad pre-season is over as the National One campaign gets underway at Cambridge tomorrow (Saturday).

The Old Bath Road side were beaten 24-7 at Cinderford in their final warm-up game on Saturday, but Reynolds took positives from the defeat.

He said: “I’ll put on record I’m not a huge fan of pre-season. What you want is your players to get through without getting injured and work on the things you want to work on.

“We’ve managed that and while we’ve got lots to work on and lots to put right, we’re really excited for the Cambridge game.”

