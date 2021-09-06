Hawks head coach looking at ‘fresh start’ post covid

HENLEY HAWKS return to competitive rugby tomorrow (Saturday) for the first time in 18 months.

They take on Old Albanian at Dry Leas in the first of back-to-back home matches in the National 2 South league.

The Rugby Football Union made the decision to cancel the 2020/21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the previous season was brought to a halt, the Hawks were fourth in the league with five matches remaining.

They were six points behind first placed Taunton Titans and three points behind second-placed Tonbridge Juddians.

Head coach Luke Allen is treating this campaign as a “fresh start” after the disruptions caused by covid-19.

He said: “It’s quite exciting and it’s been a long time coming. We have some new people coming on board and we are approaching this as a coaching team as a fresh start. Whatever has happened before, we want to put that to bed and I don’t want to live on the coattails of what has been.”

The Hawks have played three pre-season fixtures, winning the most recent match against Maidenhead with a last-minute try.

Before that, they were beaten by Sonning and Tonbridge, but Allen says there have been plenty of positives to take from all three games.

He said: “It was a great experience and it was not about winning or losing. It is about the shape and the process and giving players confidence.

“I don’t want to say that we will make the top two this year. I just want the players to be successful each week. We need to take the season in phases of a month at a time. The first four or five games will give us an indication of where we are at.

“Having two games at home is a nice start. I think it will be a tough opener. They [Old Albanian] have scored a lot in their pre-season games, but they also give points away.”

Jake Albon has taken over as club captain, having previously shared the role with Sam Lunnon for the past three years. Albon, who is in the second row, has been with the club since 2015.

Nigel Dudding, director of rugby, said: “Jake is really looking forward to it. He is an experienced player and has been with us for many years.

“He understands the requirements of the job and he has the respect of the players and the coaches. He has played about 100 games for us and it is great to have a person of his stature.”

Dudding is relieved to be getting back to competitive action. He said: “It is nice to start at home and I’m sure it will settle any nerves that may have built up over the last 18 months. It will be a tough fixture because they have National 1 experience.

“We just don’t want there to be any interruptions and people are really looking forward to seeing live rugby again — it’s been such a long time. For the players, it will be about doing the best they can. We have done a lot of recruitment so there are lots of new players coming through. We want them to settle in and enjoy it.

“If pre-season is anything to go by, people are rusty because they’ve not had the practice. A sport like rugby takes some time to get back into when you’ve had a long time off.

“I think the size of the squad will be very important. People are wary about throwing their bodies around.”

Speaking about his aspirations for the season, Dudding said: “We would love to win, but it’s more a matter of seeing where we are after the first few games.

“The interruption to the season in 2020 couldn’t have come at a worse time. We were leading the league going into January and had a bad February and a bad start to March, which set us back to fourth.

“Our aspirations have got to be high, but it’s just a matter of finding out where we stand in the pecking order.”