Hawks have themselves to blame for first defeat

IT was a disappointing start to the season for the Henley Hawks as they slipped to defeat against Old Albanian at Dry Leas on Saturday.

In a scrappy game, the Old Boys deservedly took the spoils against a uncharacteristic error-strewn performance from the hosts.

Although only the first game of the season, this was a wake up call for the long season ahead. There is plenty to work on for the Hawks but more than enough time to get back to winning ways.

The Old Boys, while not completely dominant, were well organised, composed and did the basic skills of the game well. In contrast, the Hawks couldn’t get any momentum and made far too many mistakes which included gifting three tries, two of them interceptions.

The Hawks failed to gather the first kick-off which led to the Old Boys opening the scoring with a penalty from Dan Watt.

Henley responded quickly but lost the ball in attack which was a characteristic of their play during the whole game.

To compound matters, they then gifted the Old Boys a try when Alessandro Ricci completed a simple interception as the Hawks tried to play out of their own 22. Watt converted to give the visitors a 10-0 lead.

Henley’s main attacking weapon was the driving maul from a line out, and a couple of early attempts came close as the Old Boys struggled to contain the driving Hawks forwards.

They finally got some reward when Tom Emery crossed for the first Hawks try. Dave Hyde, Alex Bradley and Sam Lunnon were in good form in the loose play and it looked as though Henley had begun to find a bit of form.

However, the Old Boys scrum was dominant and former Hawk, scrum half Elliot McPhun, was a constant threat.

Watt kicked another penalty for the visitors before the Hawks were awarded the first of two penalty tries. From a close line out, the Old Boys were guilty of illegally dropping another driving maul and the referee had no option, bringing the Hawks to within one point.

With the the Old Boys temporarily reduced to 13 men, it looked as though the Hawks were beginning to find their stride. Then another error in midfield and another interception, this time just inside their own half, saw centre Tom Mills race through to score. Watt converted again.

Almost immediately, the Hawks failed to gather a high kick on the half way line and some excellent handling between the Albanian backs allowed Watt to cross in the corner. Despite the missed conversion, the visitors held a 25-12 lead at the break.

The Hawks came out for the second half with more purpose and George Wood showed his skills but he was the only real attacking threat.

However, with the Hawks scrum retreating, the harder they tried, the more errors seemed to creep into their game and they couldn’t find any momentum or a foothold to threaten the Old Boys defence. The visitors played intelligently, pinning the Hawks down in their own half for long periods of the second half.

The Hawks continued to battle hard and eventually broke out of their own half, looking for a try that would give them a losing bonus point.

The Hawks had the better if the last 10 minutes and despite squandering a couple of chances, they were finally awarded their second penalty try in the last minute, when another driving maul was halted illegally.

Hawks head coach Luke Allen was philosophical after the match. He said: “We won’t be too down about this. We made too many errors and therefore lost opportunities to put points on the board.

“We have to be cool under pressure but we did come back to get a bonus point at the end. It was a classic case of ‘game rust’ and it’s a long season”.

Henley Hawks: 15 Love, 14 Norvill, 13 Wood, 12, Panday, 11 Macrae, 10 Cookland, 9 Webb, 8 Bradley, 7 Bordill, 6 Lowe, 5 Hyde, 4 Lunnon (Capt), 3 Mason, 2 Emery, 1 Cook.

Reps: 16 Probyn (for Cook 80) 17 Frostick (for Mason 40), 18 Hall (for Bordill 40), 19 White (for Lowe 70), 20 Gilbey. (for Macrae 70).