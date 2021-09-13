England head coach gives hints and tips to club’s junior players

ENGLAND head coach Eddie Jones observed a coaching session for Kids First and juniors at Henley Rugby Club.

He watched a two-hour session with teams from the under-nine to under-15 age groups on the main pitch at Dry Leas.

The coaches from each age group set up a series of short drills and explained to Jones the skills they were working on. He was then able to observe and give advice on help develop those skills.

Afterwards, he gave a question-and-answer session. Topics covered included rugby skills, his own playing career and what it is like coaching the England team. There was also the opportunity for team and individual photos, as well as having their club shirts signed.

The visit, which had been delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, was organised by Mark Clifford whose company, Altrad, is a sponsor of the club.

Jones said: “I really enjoyed my visit to Henley, it’s a really well-run club with good facilities and lots of enthusiastic young people who love playing rugby. I’d like to thank them for making me so welcome and I wish them all the best in the coming months.”

Max Tilney, head coach of the under-13s, said: “The players and coaches gained a lot of great insight, even in a relatively short period of time.

“The players quizzed him on individual players and who the up-and-coming England players of the future are. He also gave an insight into how it felt to lose to South Africa in the last World Cup final and how they would approach that next encounter this Autumn.

“Eddie’s informal and open approach made for a really enjoyable rugby experience and the club are extremely grateful to him and to Mark Clifford for making the event possible.”