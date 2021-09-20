Back to back wins for Rams

SEB Reynolds paid tribute to his pack after they helped make it two National 1 bonus-point wins from two with a 24-13 success at home to Tonbridge Juddians, writes Richard Ashton.

A dominant scrum helped set the platform for a penalty try and further scores from hooker Ben Henderson and Ollie Cole in the first half, the hosts establishing a 19-6 interval lead despite a penalty apiece from Tom White and Harvey Young for the visitors.

The second period proved more of an error-strewn affair, but Rams secured the bonus-point courtesy of a second try in as many weeks from Connor Hayhow, smartly set-up with a well-weighted Drew Humberstone chip ahead.

And while TJs had the last word when Tom Chapman crossed for a converted score, the hosts eventually ran out deserved winners.

Reflecting on the game, Reynolds remarked: “The pack were brilliant. Tonbridge were very good against Bishop’s Stortford last week and had scrum dominance, so we knew that was going to be an arm wrestle there.

“I thought Jack Steadman doing 80 minutes was outstanding considering he’s not played National One rugby for probably 19 months, James Baker was very good and Ben Henderson did a full shift as well.”

He continued: “The defence was also superb. We talked about trying to contain them and stop them playing in our half and we did that very well.

“There was a good fold in defence and we closed down well and the chop tackles were excellent.”

Having built up a useful half-time lead, Rams would have hoped to kick on in the autumnal sunshine, only for the visitors to proved dogged to the end.

And Reynolds admitted: “Credit must go to Tonbridge and how they stayed in the fight — from having a really good start and a chance to kick on, we put ourselves under pressure in the second half.”