Ale festival

Ex-PM tells football girls to keep going like tennis star
FORMER Prime Minister Theresa May urged girls to ... [more]
Monday, 27 September 2021
THE Henley Beer Festival 2021 will take place at Henley Rugby Club tomorrow (Saturday) from noon.
The event, which is free to enter, will have beers and ciders from the Loddon Brewery in Dunsden Green available to sample.
Adam Issac, who performed on The Voice UK in 2012, and his band Bloc off the Wall will perform.
There will be food stands and children’s activities.
27 September 2021
More News:
Ex-PM tells football girls to keep going like tennis star
FORMER Prime Minister Theresa May urged girls to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say