Monday, 27 September 2021

Ale festival

THE Henley Beer Festival 2021 will take place at Henley Rugby Club tomorrow (Saturday) from noon.

The event, which is free to enter, will have beers and ciders from the Loddon Brewery in Dunsden Green available to sample.

Adam Issac, who performed on The Voice UK in 2012, and his band Bloc off the Wall will perform.

There will be food stands and children’s activities.

