Abbey have the edge

HENLEY COLTS played their first match since 2018 when they took on Reading Abbey Colts in a friendly.

It was a good defensive workout for Henley in a training match that saw Abbey dominate possession.

New Henley captain Daniel Kernick lead the defensive effort and was joined by Ryan Porter, Harrison Bell, Joshua Butler and Brett White.

When Henley did have the ball they looked dangerous with the sniping runs from scrum half Mattie Morris and the direct hard running lines from Zach Goforth.

The first half was very even with both teams looking to try and get some continuity. Abbey were able to keep the ball better and were rewarded with two tries.

The second half was similar but the game was becoming more fluent. A few missed tackles enabled Abbey to score a few tries. Henley did hit back from a clever turnover from a maul to score in the corner.

From defending their five meter line Kernick read the play for an interception before racing forward but the pass to Morris didn’t go to hand.

Henley’s last try came after putting several phases together and Porter showing great strength to score in the corner.