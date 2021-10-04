Chinnor have no answer as hosts dominate derby clash

HENLEY Hawks U15s ran out comfortable winners in their derby clash with Chinnor U15s on Sunday.

With two late withdrawals from the squad, Henley had to put together an untried back line, with captain Oscar Thomas leading well from the front in a new position, inside centre.

The Hawks started strongly but soon realised they were in for a tough game with the Henley forwards making little inroad against an aggressive and uncompromising defence.

Henley’s patience and ball retention was eventually rewarded when fly-half Josh Livesey released Harvey Herbert on an arching run who then had the power and pace to beat the last defenders to score under the posts.

Henley were then pulled into a close-knit encounter, where Hawks’ ill-discipline and good kicking from the Chinnor fly-half allowed his forwards pack to play deep in Hawks’ territory.

Henley stayed strong in defence showing good line speed and aggressive work at the breakdown which gave Chinnor little space to try and edge forward. Before long, Cameron Ball turned the ball over and fed the ball through the backs to Sean Siggeman who raced from his own 22-metre line to score a fine individual try as the hosts led 14-0 at half-time. Superior fitness and a dominant scrum were proved decisive for the rest of the game and the tight forwards of Henry Manson, Louis Wilson, Jonny Noctor, and Oscar Thomas won four scrums against the head. With this platform established; more selective and aggressive running from Manson, Sam Bailey and Ashton Ilincic pulled in the tiring defence and scrum-half Conrad Morley had more time to put Herbert and Finn Hawkes into space.

Henley continued to work the phases well and Charlie Baker came close to scoring on several occasions before Thomas released Ben Horner to barge his way over for a try near the corner which he duly converted.

Chinno never gave up and it took some fine tackling and work at the breakdown from flankers Laurence Walker and Ball to ensure Henley’s try line wasn’t crossed.

The last two scores of the game went to Siggeman. The first was a clever interception before he competed his hat-trick by gathering the ball deep in his own half and racing through to score.