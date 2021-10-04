Late tries not enough for Bulls

HENLEY BULLS lost out in their final friendly match at Chinnor last Saturday.

Played out on a dry track, conditions were perfect for running rugby.

The Bulls, playing up the slope, started strongly and were going through the phases with a break from Guy Rawsthorn to earn themselves a penalty which Max McMinn slotted home.

The Falcons hit back with two tries of their own despite some outstanding tackling and defence, led by captain Matt Mann, playing at flanker rather than his usual wing position.

The Bulls then scored a good try as Will Benning caught the high ball, fed Rawsthorn who found Jack Robinson, who used his pace and footwork to make a break before feeding Cameron Wickes to touch down in the corner.

The Falcons then scored two more tries despite a good defensive scramble from Benning and Mann, who unfortunately clashed heads and Benning left the field with a suspected broken nose.

The Bulls didn’t let their heads drop and piled the pressure on at the end of the half which resulted in a yellow card. A good take from the line out by George Jupp, allowed a maul to take them to the line before Ross Lewis found Sampson Adejimi who dived in at the corner to reduce the arrears to 26-15 at half-time.

The Falcons scored first after the break as missed tackles allowed them in. The Bulls began to play with tempo, and a quick tap from McMinn allowed Rhys Edwards to make a strong carry to within a meter of the line where a quick recycle saw the ball in Robinson’s hands to score in the corner.

Two more tries for the Falcons followed before the final 10 minutes saw the Bulls attack and they were rewarded with two tries, one for George Anoke who crashed over after good line out play. Soon after Penrose crashed over from short range.