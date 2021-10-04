Vooght bags brace as Rams march on

RAMS director of rugby Seb Reynolds admitted there is still plenty for Rams to work on despite recording a fourth consecutive bonus-point victory at home to Leeds Tykes, writes Richard Ashton.

Tom Vooght grabbed two tries to take his tally to four for the season and Henry Bird, Ollie Taylor and replacement scrum-half Ollie Cole also crossed the whitewash at Old Bath Road.

And while the victory pushed Rams to the top of the National One table, Reynolds believes further improvements can be made.

He said: “It was a controlled performance, but you have to credit Leeds who really stuck at it and stayed in the fight, scoring in the last moments.

“We drifted off at times and there’s lots to work on, but the players have had a strong start to the season, so I’m pleased for them.

“It’s nice to get a bonus-point, but we’re not really looking at that or league positions and points scored, I just want these guys to keep getting better.”

Scrum-half Ollie Monye was involved in both of the home side’s first-half tries, and Reynolds paid tribute to the former Oratory School student.

He said: “He did really well. He’s not played loads of senior rugby and while he’s at a Premiership club in Wasps, he’s still got lots to learn.

“But he has these electric moments and some lovely snipes around the breakdown — he put Jack Steadman through a gap and if you’re putting a prop through a gap you know it must be good — and I’m chuffed for him because he’s a great lad.”

Rams had suffered an early setback when Connor Stapley was forced off with a broken arm in the third minute of the game and while Reynolds confessed his disappointment with the injury, he also hailed the work from the home substitutes.

He said: “I’m gutted for Connor because he’s been so good and he’s a brilliant, brilliant rugby player. He’ll be sorely missed, but hopefully he’s back to fitness as quickly as possible.

“Jamie Guttridge was on after five minutes and looked really good and then (hooker) Ben (Henderson) came on and had a really good impact — he broke through the line and I was expecting him to step the full back.

“The bench in general had a really good impact because Turkey (Sean McDonnell-Roberts) was excellent in the set-piece and Ollie Cole did a great job as well.

“We try to give the crowd something to cheer about because it’s been a long time without rugby and we’ve only had two league games, but the numbers were up on two weeks ago and the players just love the support. It was great to have the Ramily out cheering the boys on.”