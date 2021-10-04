Crook wraps up scoring as Henley Colts begin league campaign with victory

HENLEY COLTS, playing their first league match since April 2018, ran out winners at Banbury on Sunday in a match played on a dry pitch which allowed running rugby.

The game started at a good pace with both teams running hard. Henley were pressing hard and were rewarded when captain Dan Kernick made a break and off loaded to Luke Morgan in support who took the ball to within a meter of the try line. The ball was recycled quick to allow Zach Goforth to crash over.

From the restart Henley showed their attacking intent as the ball was moved out to the wing where Ollie Shute made a 30 meter break but Banbury scrambled well and forced the turnover. The home side then applied pressure as the Henley defence was tested with Ryan Porter, Finn Basil, and Zach Mancey impressing. With good line speed, Matt Crook read the play and intercepted the ball on the 22 meter line and dashed 80 meters to score.

Henley were gaining the upper hand in the scrum with Josh Butler, Brett White and Rudi O’Keeffe putting Banbury under pressure.

Henley lost scrum half Ed Day, who had been having a good game, to injury, and whilst the team settled to the change Banbury took their opportunity to score to make it 14-5 at half-time. Henley continued to play with pace and tempo at the beginning of the second half as fly half Harry West was finding space to put players through gaps in the defence. From a ruck, Euan MacKenzie found a gap and sprinted in. Henley were on top in the line out, run by Harrison Bell and Mattie Morris was directing pace from scrum half allowing Henley to be in control.

A yellow card allowed Banbury back in the game and their pressure told with a converted try despite some last ditch tackling from Ned Floyd.

Henley were forced to defend deep in there half for the remainder of the game. The ball then broke to Crook who was able to break through the first tackle and sprint 80 meters again to complete the scoring.