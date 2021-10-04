Love’s last-gasp kick wins the day for Henley Hawks

LAST Saturday was a memorable day at Dry Leas as Henley Hawks capped an emotionally charged afternoon with a spirited performance and a penalty with the last kick of the game gave them victory against league leaders Clifton.

This was Henley’s first match back in action since lock David Hyde died in hospital after being taken ill in the opening game of the season against Old Albanian.

It was a fantastic performance from the Hawks to topple the Bristol side, one that Dave Hyde would have been so proud of.

Clifton were outstanding both on and off the pitch in their understanding of the occasion as they retired their number five shirt for the day in memory of Hyde.

Before the match both sides led the minutes applause for Hyde and were joined by the Hawks Vikings and their opponents for the day, Reading 2nds.

With the formalities over, the Hawks took the game to the west country side right from the start with number eight Alex Bradley leading the charges. A penalty after just two minutes from fullback James Love gave the Hawks the lead.

Clifton quickly worked their way into the Henley 22 and came close a couple of times but the Hawks defence held firm.

A Clifton attack then broke down in midfield which allowed Hawks second row Sam Lunnon to pounce on the loose ball and he scampered half the length of the pitch to score under the posts. Love converted to give them a 10-0 lead.

Clifton enjoyed the majority of the possession but the Hawks defence was fierce and committed. The Henley forwards were outstanding with Sam Lunnon, Tom Emery and Tom Hall always in the thick of the exchanges and skipper Jake Albon leading from the front.

A penalty from Luke Cozens put Clifton on the board before the Hawks extended their lead. Henley’s Reuben Norville came off his wing to take a smart inside pass, beat four defenders and crossed for a fine try which Love again converted. At

17-3, the Hawks were looking confident. After 20 minutes Clifton seemed to have weathered the early storm and started to dominate possession and territory. They began to show why they have started the season so strongly and put the Hawks under constant pressure. Eventually, the visitors scored their first try through number eight Niall Gibbons who drove over from close range. Cozens converted and then added a second penalty to reduce the Hawks lead to 17-13 at half-time.

Despite the break, Clifton’s momentum continued and they took the lead shortly after the restart. With Henley trying to move the ball wide at pace, a loose pass was intercepted by Cozens who ran unopposed for 40 metres to score.

The Hawks seemed to lose their way for a short period after this and Ciaran Moore extended the visitors lead with a try which Cozens again converted. At 27-15, it looked as though Clifton had done enough to keep their winning run intact.

However, to their credit, the Hawks showed great character and never gave in. They tried to put the visitors under pressure by playing the game in the Clifton half and their efforts eventually paid off.

Monty Bradbury looked assured at outside half and George Amphlett was a constant threat in the centre. Forwards Lunnon, Will Bordill and Marcus Lowe continued to be at the heart of everything the Hawks did.

Love then kept the Hawks in the hunt with a penalty before Norville grabbed his second try. Good work from Bradley from a scrum and a deft pass from Bradbury allowed Norville to score in the corner to set up a grandstand finish.

The Hawks again pushed into the Clifton 22 and came close to scoring a couple of times. The Hawks pack kept up the pressure enough for the referee to award a penalty some 40 metres out and Love kept his cool to give the Hawks victory.

The winning kick proved to be the last action of the game and there were ecstatic scenes as the Hawks players celebrated as the Hawks fans were sent into raptures.

Henley Hawks: 15 Love, 14 Norville, 13 Panday, 12 Amphlett, 11 Wood, 10 Bradbury, 9 Gilbey, 1 Cook, 2 Emery, 3 Mason, 4 Albon, 21 Lunnon, 6 Hall, 7 Bordill, 8 Bradley. Replacements: 16 Probyn (for Cook 18 mins), 17 Hughes (for Mason 56 mins), 18 Lowe (for Albon 50 mins), 19 Crow (for Cookland 60 mins), 20 Cookland (for Wood 33 mins).