Depleted Bulls show their mettle despite losing players to injury

THREE Henley Bulls players were called up for the Hawks the day before their clash with Bracknell 2nds which meant they had to play the game with uncontested scrums.

Heavy rain on the day made conditions difficult but the Bulls, starting the game with 14 players, looked to attack with their quick back line. Sam Allen and Rhyan Scott-Young saw lots of the ball and they caused Bracknell problems.

Unfortunately, Allen then pulled up with a hamstring injury, which reduced the Bulls to 13 players.

Cail Cookland was pulling the strings for the Bulls to attack and they were rewarded when

Scott-Young scored in the corner.

This lifted the confidence of Bulls and more players began to get involved in the attack. Cameron Wickes and Saope Soko combined to allow Max McMinn space to put a kick through and chase, only to knock the ball on over the line and injure himself in the process, meaning the Bulls were now down to 12 players.

The numerical advantage allowed Bracknell to begin putting attacking phases together but the Bulls worked hard in defence, with Rhys Amos, Sampson Adejimi, and Finn Glass all putting in tackles.

George Jupp was causing Bracknell problems in the line-up which forced them into making mistakes.

But the Bulls then lost Jack Horrocks to injury 10 minutes before half-time. He had been carrying the ball strongly all game.

Despite now being down to 11 players, the hosts were able to see out the rest of the half comfortably to lead 5-0 at the break.

For the second half, the Bulls were able to call on George Inoke, who got himself tackling hard along with Guy Rawsthorn.

But it wasn’t long before Bracknell got their act together and they began stretching the hosts’ defence, with Charlie Gordon having to cover at scrum half and full back.

Howeverm the first 20 minutes was played in the Bracknell half. Cookland was pinning their players deep in their territory and a chip chase nearly came off. But then the Bulls were starting to tire and Bracknell took advantage.

The visitors scored a quick brace before Scott-Young replied by finishing an attacking move in the corner.

Bracknell had the final say with the Bulls’ tired defence leaving gaps all over pitch.

The visitors were always able to find a player on the overlap to score and they came back to win the match, although the Bulls can take heart from their defensive efforts having been reduced to 12 players for most of the match.