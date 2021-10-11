Wind plays havoc with penalties

ABBEY battled bravely in wind and heavy rain on the all-weather pitch at Ostler’s Field before going down narrowly to Aylesbury, writes Mark Hoskins.

The visitors claimed a losing bonus point and had the satisfaction of scoring the only try of the afternoon but Aylesbury always looked the more likely winners.

Abbey had to face the elements in the first half, and outside half Ben Radford quickly fell foul of the weather when his kick-off failed to travel 10 metres.

They then conceded a penalty at a ruck and the hosts took the lead inside two minutes.

Scrum half Sol Wallis-Robinson made a great 30-metre break from the next scrum and Abbey were awarded a penalty but Radford kicked just short of the home 22.

The visitors finally got their reward after they won another penalty in the home 22. Wallis-Robinson took a quick tap penalty and ran towards the left corner before Floyd dived over for the try.

Radford’s conversion attempt was well off target, although any kick at goal at this stage was very much at the mercy of the elements.

With three minutes left of the first half, Aylesbury put Abbey under pressure with a high kick.

A penalty was then conceded in front of the posts, and Shearer restored his side’s lead with a simple kick.

With wind advantage in the second half, Abbey must have fancied their chances, but in truth they rarely threatened to score after the break.

A combination of good tackling and poor Aylesbury handling when tries seemed likely kept the score at 6-5.

Finally, with two minutes of injury time played, Ed House was yellow-carded near his own line, and Shearer landed the only points of the second half with his third successful penalty of the afternoon.

The referee, New Yorker Philip Schwan, blew the final whistle straight afterwards.

Abbey will be hoping for better weather in which to display their talents when Wallingford visit Rosehill tomorrow (Saturday).