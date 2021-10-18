High-flying Rams hold on to win game of two halves

SEB REYNOLDS hailed a “great advert for rugby” after Rams held off a stunning Rosslyn Park fight-back to secure a battling 24-21 success at Old Bath Road on Saturday, writes Richard Ashton.

The hosts put in a fine first-half display to lead 24-0 at the break on the back of a brace of Henry Bird tries and one from Jamie Guttridge, along with nine points from the boot of returning fly-half Jacob Atkins.

However, the previously unbeaten Londoners put in a tremendous revival after the interval, Ben Howard, Phil Cokanasiga and captain Hugo Ellis running in tries converted by Luc Smith during a 12-minute blitz which turned the game on its head.

The away side continued to fire shot after shot at Rams during the final quarter, but a brave defensive effort ensured victory for the hosts.

And director of rugby, Reynolds, said: “It was similarly dramatic to the last time we played Rosslyn Park, but a very different game.

“It really was a game of two halves — we were completely dominant in the first half, playing some of the best rugby I’ve seen us play and it looked like it could be the best performance we’ve ever put in as a club.

“Then Rosslyn Park came back as we knew they would — they’re a really good side and full of pride. They came back well in the second half, but the boys wouldn’t be denied.

“They were really good in the final 10 minutes and our guts and determination to get that result meant I think we deserved the win.”

Leading from the front with a man-of-the-match display was vice-captain Tom Vooght, and Reynolds added: “He’s playing the best rugby I’ve ever seen him play — he’s a brilliant, brilliant open-side flanker.

“I’m really pleased for him and some of his turnovers in midfield were something to behold.”

And reflecting on the dramatic conclusion which saw Rams repel a number of attacks towards the death — a week after they had lost from the final play at Taunton — Reynolds ended: “I felt we’d hold on — I thought we had enough gumption and attitude to stay with it even with a good side coming at us.

“It helped the crowd were superb. I think it’s down to the performances of both teams at

the start of the season that we got so many along and we’re incredibly thankful to the supporters for coming out and cheering the boys on.

“It was a great day and a great advert for rugby — both teams put on a good show.”