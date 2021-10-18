Rams Colts make cup progress

HENLEY COLTS drew with Rams Colts last Sunday in the U18 National Cup but made their exit from the tournament on the tries scored rule.

Rams were on top early on but they were met by a solid defence with centre Dan Kernick and flankers Michael Duda and Harrison Bell leading the way with good tackles.

Henley were struggling to get out of their half, but had the edge in the scrum in the first half with a fine effort from the front row of Andrew Biscoe, Brett White, and Zach Mancey.

After 25 minutes the Rams found a way through and scored in the corner.

This score changed the game and it was now Henley on top with strong running from number eight Max Brown putting the Rams defence on the back foot.

Fly-half Mattie Morris found gaps for his strong running centres Hugo Bullows Weeks and Kernick, to break gain line. It was from a line-out that Henley scored their first points — White found Ryan Porter who fed scrum-half George Goodenough who found a gap to put in Brown who offloaded to Duda to cross the line. Goodenough added the extras to give Henley the lead.

Henley were straight back on the attack and were applying pressure and focusing turnovers as Rufus Shanagher was able keep Rams on their toes with sniping runs from the back of the rucks. Henley led 7-5 at half-time.

Rams started the second half brightly by running at the defensive line and making gains from each run. Eventually they scored a try despite Henley’s last ditch tackles to lead 10-7.

Play was now in the middle of the pitch with both teams trying to gain possession. The Henley back three of Theo Maude, Darren Objozo, Reece Winterbourne and substitute Monty Heath were finding little space to be able to attack while Kernick, Brown and Duda were all running hard and making meters going forward.

The tackles were flying in with Conall Moore joining in with some big hits of his own. A penalty was awarded to Henley just inside the Rams 10 meter line which Goodenough slotted through the posts with distance to spare to level the scores with 15 minutes to go.

The rest of the game was played between the Henley 22 metre and the half way. Rams put good phases together as Henley kept tackling hard until the referee blew his whistle for full time.