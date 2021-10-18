Radford’s perfect kicking display helps side triumph

ABBEY emerged victorious from a game of fluctuating fortunes at Rosehill last Saturday.

Visitors Wallingford had the better of the first half, and were unfortunate with injuries as the game wore on, but Abbey defended well when they were under pressure and ultimately deserved their victory.

It was a memorable afternoon for Abbey’s outside half Ben Radford; he kicked seven goals out of seven from the tee and ended the match with 20 points.

Both sides lost a key player to injury in the opening minutes and both were centres. Charlie Shackleford departed for Abbey, with Will Bevan coming on in his place, while Wallingford’s Sam Botting was replaced by Alex Brown.

Abbey were soon behind on the scoreboard. They were put under pressure at the opening scrum and conceded a penalty which full back Charlie Campbell landed with ease.

Wallingford continued to press, and both prop Ollie Charlton and second row Max Nugent made good tackles in their own 22 before a run from winger Christian Floyd took Abbey away from the danger area.

Scrum half Sol Wallis-Robinson combined well with Nugent to set up winger Will Parrish for a diagonal run in the visitors’ 22. Eventually Abbey lost the ball forward, but Wallis-Robinson continued where he had left off against Aylesbury last weekend by pouncing on his opposite number Tom Swainston as he tried to clear the ball from the base of the scrum. Wallingford conceded a penalty and Radford levelled the score after 13 minutes.

Wallingford again took the game to Abbey, but brilliant counter-rucking from flanker Ed House won possession back. The visitors were penalised 40 metres from their posts, and Radford’s superb kick gave Abbey the lead.

A Wallingford try looked likely moments later, but after a flowing move from their backs winger Matt Fearn was bundled into touch in the left corner thanks to the combined efforts of Parrish and centre Lewis Haigh. But a try was not long in coming, and Wallingford took the lead at the end of the opening quarter when flanker Nathan Chapman carved through the Abbey defence to set up a try under the posts for centre Tom Cerullo. Campbell converted.

The visitors conceded another penalty, and Radford kicked a goal from 45 metres. This took Abbey back to within a point, but the rest of the half was played mainly in the home 22. Things got worse for Abbey when prop Gereie Sutherland was shown a yellow card, but flanker Scott Holland released Ed House on a good run, relieving the pressure again. Mark Toland came on instead of Ed House at the next scrum, at which Wallis-Robinson once again disrupted to good effect. The half ended with Wallingford 10-9 ahead.

Seven minutes after the restart, there was a crucial shift in momentum when Wallingford replacement prop Jack Thurston went off injured. The visitors now had two props injured and uncontested scrums were called for the remainder of the match. This was to Abbey’s advantage although they had gradually been looking more comfortable at the set piece.

At the next scrum number eight Mike Beckly made a good break and after a movement involving Wallis-Robinson and Nugent, Abbey won a penalty just outside the visitors’ 22. Radford’s successful kick gave his side a lead they would not relinquish.

After a good build-up, a great pass from Radford found Bevan, who ran a great line to burst clear for a try under the posts. Radford’s conversion made it 19-10, and Abbey’s spirits rose visibly.

Floyd made a fine 50-metre burst up the middle of the field and Wallingford conceded a penalty under the posts. Radford extended the lead to 22-10, and at the same time, with almost 20 minutes still remaining, the visitors’ number eight Ian Jeffreys left the field with an injury. By now there were no fit Wallingford replacements left, so they had to play the remainder of the match a man short.

Abbey should have felt comfortable at this stage, but Radford was soon yellow-carded for a high tackle and Wallingford sensed a way back into the game.

With normal time almost up, a fine move in the home 22 resulted in Cerullo crossing for his second try, following a good pass from winger Angus Nelson. Campbell held his nerve to land the tricky conversion, and there were now only five points in it.

Abbey controlled the final minutes, especially after Radford returned from the bin. Beckly made a good blindside break to take his side into the Wallingford 22, and after runs from Floyd and hooker Jake Leach the visitors conceded another penalty. Radford preserved his perfect kicking record to make the game safe.

Abbey: C House, W Parrish, L Haigh, C Shackleford (W Bevan, 6 mins), C Floyd, B Radford, S Wallis-Robinson, G Sutherland (E House, 40 mins, M Toland, 78 mins), J Leach (G Sutherland, 49 mins), O Charlton (J Leach, 49 mins), J Knights, M Nugent, S Holland, E House (M Toland, 34 mins), M Beckly.