Buckingham Swans downed by free-scoring Henley

HOSTS Henley Hawks Women ran in eight tries on Sunday to maintain their unbeaten start to the season as they defeated Buckingham Swans, who had returned to the league after a long period of absence.

The Swans started the scoring as they worked the overlap after a series of Henley penalties.

Henley replied when a number of phases which saw Nicole Burger score the first of her hat-trick. Another good build up allowed Gilly Thomas to tap and Danni Willmore score from close range.

The Hawks were now upping the tempo with Juliette Gaggioli stealing the ball and carrying hard, supported by her fellow back row of Rachel Humphreys and Harri McCormack who barged over for her side’s third try. Humphreys grabbed the fourth, whilst converting to the Hawks a 22-5 half-time lead.

The second half saw Henley continue to build pressure and this resulted in a fine interchange between Nina Webb and Burger in the centres to put Burger in for her second try. Humphreys found her kicking boots and slotted the conversion from out wide.

From the kick-off another flowing move and good hands set up Burger for her hat-trick under the posts.

Buckingham never gave up and finished off a first phase move close to the posts to narrow the score. This was short lived as Humphreys broke free again and converted.

With Henley having brought on all their substitutes, the tempo continued and another quick tap in the 22 to the quick-footed Lauren Mueller allowed her to dot down for a final score of 48-12.