Soko wraps up scoring as Bulls triumph

HENLEY BULLS ran out winners in last Saturday’s clash with St Jacques — Guernsey 2nds — in a match played out in dry conditions.

George Probyn, Henry Penrose, George Jupp and Scott White had all featured in the Hawks’ game which kicked off earlier in the day and came off the bench for varying playing periods in that match.

They all pushed aside the disappointment of the defeat in National Division 2 South to play for a second time in the day for the Bulls.

New recruit Ben Harrison pulled on a Henley shirt for the first time while Guy Wilson stepped up from the Vikings to play on the flank, Henry Day started at number eight, Joe Butler returned from a calf injury and Jim Hadfield made an appearance from the replacements bench.

Henley started strongly, getting into some good patterns which tested the defence of the St Jacques forwards and backs alike.

Good handling and strong running from centres Guy Rawsthorn and Saope Soko started causing the opposition issues down the left wing which allowed Rhyan Scott-Young to show his turn of pace to score the first try. Butler, who delivered an assured performance at number 10, converted the try.

Henley’s second try was created after strong carries from the forwards created the dents to allow an attack down the left flank which resulted in prop Probyn crashing over for a try. Again, Butler converted.

This spurred St Jacques into life, attacking well through their forwards who ran straight and true. Their line-out was working well and they looked to maul with their heavy forwards at any opportunity.

Henley’s defence was organised and forced a turnover around the halfway line allowing Leo Webb to sprint home for the third try before half-time as the Bulls led 19-0.

St Jacques started the second half with renewed enthusiasm and bludgeoned their way to two scores from line-out drives after the Henley team seemed to get on the wrong side of the referee, giving away a string of penalties.

Free-flowing rugby and continuity then became unachievable as the game became attritional, punctuated by further penalties and ill-discipline.

As the game entered the last 10 minutes, poised at 19-12 to Henley, St Jacques were camped in the Henley half, looking for the equalising score but the defensive efforts, led by Rhys Amos and Scott White with tireless tackling, allowed Henley to break away for the final score of the game.

Man-of-the-match hooker Samson Adejimi scooped up a loose ball on the Henley 22, bounced off a number of opposition players and then gave an offload to the supporting Soko who outsprinted the opposition over 70 metres to score.