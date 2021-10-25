Hawks empty-handed after Raiders score late penalty

HENLEY HAWKS returned from Guernsey empty-handed last Saturday as they succumbed to a lively and competitive side who have started back well at this level.

The early exchanges were dominated by Guernsey but as in previous weeks the Henley defence held firm and frustration started to creep into the game.

Henley were able to break out and one such attack enabled James Love to kick a penalty and put the visitors on to the scoreboard against the run of play.

Henley had been under pressure at scrummage time and this looked ominous early on. However, the game changed as the visitors drove the Guernsey eight backwards winning the penalty and now it was Henley who turned the screw.

The visitors were able to establish themselves deep in the Guernsey 22 and a series of punishing scrums led to a string of penalties on the home side line. During one of these attacks Cail Cookland was able to break a resolute defence and score close to the posts for James Love to convert and give Henley a 10-point lead.

Some late attacking play from Guernsey almost brought results but Henley were able to hang on for a reasonably healthy half-time lead.

The second half was a scrappy affair with both sides struggling to find a rhythm to their game but Guernsey had the upper hand throughout most of the half.

From one such quick penalty Will Crowe was yellow-carded for a technical offence and Henley were now up against a rejuvenated home team.

With 65 minutes on the clock it looked as if Henley might just hang on for four points. However, Guernsey were in no mood to accept defeat and created a good score after constant pressure. Almost immediately Love gave the visitors some breathing space with a well-taken penalty to bring the score to 13-7 in Henley’s favour.

Back came Guernsey and with a series of pick and drives bundled their way over the Henley line to lead for the first time in the game at

14-13.

There was barely five minutes left on the clock when another Love penalty saw Henley edge in front once again.

Then came a decisive moment in the game as Henley kicked deep into the opposition half and won a line-out 10 metres short of the line. The initial drive looked good but a penalty was awarded against Henley and Guernsey were able to relieve their lines.

There then followed another penalty which Guernsey were able to establish a good attacking opportunity. During the next phase of play a yellow card was awarded against Henley for a dangerous tackle.

Once again the home side established a strong attacking position and were awarded a penalty under the posts which they scored for a 17-16 win.

Henley Hawks: Love, Macrae, Amphlett, Panday, Robinson, Cookland, Crowe, Cook, Emery, Mason, Lunnon, Lowe, Hall, Bradley, Bordill. Reps Probyn, Penrose, Jupp, White, Gilbey.