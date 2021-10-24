Monday, 25 October 2021

Club says thank-you

Club says thank-you

A DINNER was held to celebrate the efforts of Henley Rugby Club’s ambassadors.

It was held at the Menza Café at Dry Leas, off Marlow Road.

Chairman Chris Nixon thanked members of the Ambassador Club, which was formed three years ago and fundraises for the club.

The money is used to support all the teams, including the Hawks, Bulls and Vikings as well as the women’s and junior sections.

Fifty people signed up as ambassadors for three years and the dinner marked the launch of another three-year programme starting in July next year.

The ambassadors are chaired by Mike Trethewey, a former club chairman.

