Fund hits £90,000

NEARLY £90,000 has been raised in memory of a Henley Rugby Club player who died after a match.

David Hyde, who was a lock, collapsed after the Hawks’ National League 2 South game against Old Albanian at Dry Leas in September.

The club launched an appeal for his family and more than £50,000 was raised in the first two days.

Supporters and fellow rugby clubs have continued to contribute to the online fundraising page, which has now raised £89,899 from more than 1,900 donations.

Hyde, 29, a former Witney player from Faringdon, left his wife Katherine, who is responsible for the Hawks’ social media posts, and their young son, Tore.

His Hawks number 5 shirt has been retired for the season by Henley.

To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/f/david-hyde-fund