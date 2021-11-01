Monday, 01 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fund hits £90,000

Fund hits £90,000

NEARLY £90,000 has been raised in memory of a Henley Rugby Club player who died after a match.

David Hyde, who was a lock, collapsed after the Hawks’ National League 2 South game against Old Albanian at Dry Leas in September.

The club launched an appeal for his family and more than £50,000 was raised in the first two days.

Supporters and fellow rugby clubs have continued to contribute to the online fundraising page, which has now raised £89,899 from more than 1,900 donations.

Hyde, 29, a former Witney player from Faringdon, left his wife Katherine, who is responsible for the Hawks’ social media posts, and their young son, Tore.

His Hawks number 5 shirt has been retired for the season by Henley.

To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/f/david-hyde-fund 

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33