Rams snatch two bonus points from away defeat

SEB Reynolds took the positives from Rams’ 29-23 reverse at Darlington Mowden Park after the away side snatched two bonus points with the final play of the game, writes Richard Ashton.

Skipper Tom Vooght burrowed over from close range to round out an exciting contest which featured four tries from both sides.

After Drew Humberstone and Darlington’s Warren Seals had exchanged penalties, the hosts took command with the latter converting his own score before Morgan Passman also crossed the whitewash.

Ollie Moffitt’s try at the back of a rolling a maul cut the deficit to 15-8 at the interval, before Josh Crickmay went over for a converted score.

Rams hit back with Vooght and impressive substitute Max Hayman going over, but Darlington secured the win when Seals added the extras to a Freddie Lockwood effort. Yet Vooght’s second ensured Rams did not leave empty-handed and Reynolds said: “While it’s a little disappointing we didn’t win, it’a very tough place to come, our longest trip of the season, and to bring the energy with the final play and come away with two bonus points is pleasing.

“It’s a long season and those moments could come back and be important.

“It was a great example of the quality of rugby in National 1. Credit must go to Darlington because they’ve had a really good three weeks, playing some great rugby and having a platform to do it from.

“Once you’ve got that you can really progress as a side and they did really well.

“On another day it might have gone our way, that’s just the way the game goes, but they probably deserved it in the end.”

The game proved an open affair with numerous chances for even more scores at both ends, and Reynolds said: “When you play a side who chuck the ball around sometimes your instincts are to mirror it — you can’t help yourself and draw yourself back to the model which works for you. We like to play as well, though, so it’s not a case of falling into a trap, but it certainly made it entertaining.”

With regular skipper Robbie Stapley and Jamie Guttridge both missing from the back row, Reynolds juggled his pack and added: “I was pleased with the forwards because there were a few personnel changes in there and we still managed to stick to our systems.

“The maul worked well and there was a really good impact off the bench from Max Hayman who added some great energy and Turkey (Sean McDonnell-Roberts).

“Vince (Everitt) was excellent and got a really good turnover in midfield. He also brought energy and they should be pleased with themselves.

“We’ve given some guys the opportunity, laid down the gauntlet, and I thought they did well.”

Tomorrow (Saturday) Rams host in-form Sale at Old Bath Road (kick-off 3pm).