Bulls hit back with nine try romp

HENLEY BULLS came from behind to run out comfortable winners in their third league match of the season as they ran in nine tries in the process.

Visitors Bury St Edmunds 2nds went 7-0 up in the first minute as poor discipline cost the Bulls ground and then a couple of missed tackles allowed them to score under the posts.

The Bulls came storming back, moving the ball well and attacking at pace with fly-half Joe Butler pulling the strings. It was off a driving line-out that hooker George Inoke broke away to give a simple pass to captain Matt Mann to dive over. Max McMinn converted.

The scrum was causing the Bulls all sorts of problems and allowed Bury back in as they scored a penalty try.

After this it was all about the Bulls’ pace of attack. Good carries from Will Benning and Henry Penrose saw Saope Soko crash over. Guy Rawsthorn made a 40m break before feeding Connor Limbrick who was caught just short. The Bulls recycled and moved the ball across the pitch to allow Mann in for his second try.

Inoke made a half break and with a fine out the back offload, Rawsthorn was on his way again before drawing the last defender to put Rhyan Scott Young in the corner. George Jupp and Rhys Amos were carrying hard and making metres and Ben Harrison was the next to power his way over the line to put the Bulls 35-14 ahead at half-time.

The second half kicked off with the Bulls continuing to dominate. Benning made a half break and was able to give a basketball-style offload to Scott Young who used his feet and power to brush off the defence to score from 70m out.

The next try came from Jupp’s turnover, Limbrick was caught just short with Bury giving away a penalty in the process, an alert Rosco Lewis tapped and dived over. The Bulls eased off their quick tempo and conceded two tries.

They then hit back with a turnover from Josh Macco, the ball was moved out wide for Scott Young to show his pace and run in from 50 metres.

The final try of the game came from the Bulls going through some good phases of play, McMinn getting the forwards running into holes in the defensive which took play up to the Bury 5m line before Lewis picked and found Cameron Wickes running a hard line that left the defence standing still to score under the posts.