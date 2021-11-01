Radford bags 19 points as free-scoring Abbey ease to comfortable victory

ABBEY made it three wins out of four in Tribute Southern Counties North, preserving their unblemished home record with a comfortable victory against Gosford All Blacks.

The win was based on a dominant performance by the home pack, with the scrums going Abbey’s way. The team scored nine tries in all, including a touchdown for debutant hooker Zac Mayo, while outside half Ben Radford accounted for 19 of his side’s points.

Gosford were penalised soon after kick-off but after Radford had kicked into the visitors’ 22 Abbey knocked on at the line-out. However, the ensuing scrum showed that Abbey were set to dominate the set piece, and the visitors struggled to win possession.

Soon afterwards, Abbey had a scrum of their own, and Radford broke to the right. Centre Will Bevan carried the move on, and winger Arron Ross crossed in the corner for the opening try inside the first five minutes. Radford’s conversion saw the ball bounce wide off a post.

Abbey kept up the pressure in the visitors’ 22, with flanker Max Nugent winning the ball on the ground and Christian Floyd and centre Lewis Haigh making ground.

Prop Ollie Charlton and number eight Ed House took play up to the Gosford line, and prop Adam Postlethwaite plunged over for the second try of the afternoon. Radford missed the conversion attempt, but this was to prove his final failed kick of the afternoon. Abbey conceded a penalty in the 17th minute, and centre Jack McComb opened his side’s account with a kick from long range.

Abbey’s third try followed two minutes later, after a good run to the right by scrum half Sol Wallis-Robinson. His pass to Ross took play up to the Gosford 22, and after Bevan had broken to the blindside, Wallis-Robinson was up in support to finish the move he had started by running round to score close to the posts. Radford’s conversion made it 17-3.

McComb kicked another penalty straight away, after Abbey offended at the restart, but the home side’s bonus point try was not long in coming. Wallis-Robinson sent play downfield with a long kick and a wild pass in the visitors’ 22 was intercepted by Radford. The outside half sprinted clear to score under the sticks, and he added the simple conversion. After this, Gosford enjoyed a good spell inside the Abbey 22, with winger James Groves being stopped just short of the line. Gosford number eight Dan Hughes, who was his side’s outstanding player despite playing out of position, led a series of drives, and after several penalties were conceded, Charlton was shown a yellow card. Right on the stroke of half-time, the visitors drove for the line from a line-out and Hughes touched down for a score wide on the right. McComb’s missed conversion as Abbey led 24-11 at the break.

McComb missed an early second half penalty attempt, after which Postlethwaite and Mayo made good ground up the left side of the pitch. Callum House and Ross carried on the move, and after Bevan was high-tackled, Radford kicked for the left corner. Jeremy Knights won the subsequent line-out and Mayo joined the back of the drive to score Abbey’s fifth try. Radford converted from the touchline to make it 31-11.

Soon after Bevan won the ball and set off on a 50-metre run. He received support from Wallis-Robinson, and Knights broke clear to finish off a move to the left of the posts. Radford converted.

Play was halted due to an injury to Groves, and as he was helped off the visitors emptied their replacements’ bench.

Wallis-Robinson then moved the ball to the right. Floyd created space for Boucher, and the replacement winger dodged inside, narrowly avoiding referee Julian Rainford as he skipped over the line for Abbey’s seventh try. Radford’s conversion made the score 45-11.

With less than five minutes remaining Abbey won a penalty and Radford kicked into the Gosford 22. Knights won the line-out and after Nugent led the drive, Charlton broke clear to score under the posts. Radford again converted as the game entered injury time.

There was still time for a final Abbey attack, and it was led by Floyd and Gerry Sutherland, with the latter making 30 metres. Callum House carried on the move, and Courtnage released Ross, who finished the game as he had started it with a try out wide. Radford’s well-struck conversion from the left touchline concluded the match.

Abbey: C House, A Ross, W Bevan, L Haigh (C Floyd, 67 mins), C Floyd (M Boucher, 49 mins), B Radford, S Wallis-Robinson, O Charlton (G Sutherland, 46 mins), Z Mayo, A Postlethwaite (O Charlton, 71 mins), J Knights, C Shaw (M Courtnage, 49 mins), S Holland (G Sutherland 41-45 mins, C Shaw 76 mins), M Nugent, E House.