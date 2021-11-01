Mueller wraps up scoring as Hove are put to sword

HENLEY Hawks Women gained another bonus point win to move into second place in the Championship South table and retain their unbeaten start to the season at Dry Leas last Sunday.

The win sets up a showdown with league leaders Thurrock this weekend as the only two unbeaten teams go head-to-head.

Henley opened the scoring after five minutes as a pattern of play emerged. Henley were able to gain possession and through a series of fast phases Chloe Baker finished off a well worked score. Rachel Humphreys added the conversion.

Despite their current league position, Hove came to play and had the majority of the ball throughout the first half as Hove looked to offload and match the Hawks’ high tempo.

Henley’s defence held firm and the ever-present figure of Juliette Gaggioli at number seven led the assault, backed up well in co-captain Katy Wysocki-Jones and Danni Willmore as the tackles and line speed kept forcing Hove back. This persisted until the last few minutes of the half when Henley were able to launch another fast-flowing attack and Nicole Burger continued her scoring streak by running round under the posts. With the conversion scored Henley led 14-0 at half-time.

Henley defended well for long periods in the second half and when on the ball always looked like they were about to break away.

Once again Humphreys’ pace off the scrum and Nina Webb’s breaks were starting to take their effect on a tiring Hove side. Now under pressure they kicked to clear, only to leave Lauren Mueller a 40m run down the left wing to outpace the kick chase and score. Humphreys maintained three from three with the boot and the Hawks now went searching for the bonus point.

With fresh legs on and the bench emptied the onslaught of the Hove line continued. With the visitors now on the wrong side of the penalty count, Lini Kaufana constantly probed for the elusive fourth score.

With 10 minutes of the match remaining the Hawks had a penalty in the left-hand corner of the 22 and a quick tap and go from Wysocki-Jones, coupled with a well-timed run from Mueller set her crashing over for her brace and the position of the league’s leading try scorer.