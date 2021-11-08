Winters treble gives visitors the blues

WITH torrential rain clearing just before kick-off, conditions were well set for Henley Hawks U15s to host the Newbury Blues — whose squad contain a number of London Irish academy players — on the main Dry Leas pitch on Sunday.

Henley’s forwards played at pace with strong runs from Alfie Malcom and Harvey Herbert setting up Archie Stickley who showed an impressive turn of pace to score from 30 metres out. Seb Bourne kicked the conversion — the first of six successful kicks for him and Sam Winters in windy conditions.

Blues began to dominate at the breakdown as the first quarter remained in the balance until scrum half Josh Livesey set-off on a mazy run from inside the Hawks’ 22 and the Henley backs combined to put Sean Siggeman away to run in a counter attacking try.

The second quarter started brightly with the Henley forwards putting some controlled phases of play together. Henry Manson and Sam Bailey started to punch holes in the Blues’ defence and the Henley backs combined well to put Charles Morley and Finn Hawkes in space to take their side into Newbury territory.

Captain Ashton Ilincic drove forward and offloaded to Winters who bundled over to score in the corner. Hawks continued to dominate with Alfie Malcom, Ben Horner and Laurence Walker recycling well for their increasingly dangerous back line.

As the game neared the end of the half, Herbert expertly ripped the ball from his opposite number and combined with debutant Ben Earl to set-up Ollie Johnson who sped down the left wing to score under the posts.

Henley then started to play a little too expansively, and an optimistic kick and chase out of their own 22 was punished with a try by Blues’ stand out player, who caught the ball and ran in virtually unopposed.

With their spirits lifted, Newbury started the second half with greater aggression and tempo and scored next with a try from their pack.

Henley responded with a tackle from Horner which set debutant Luca Peralta off on a driving run before Conrad Morley and Charlie Baker linked well to allow Winters to race over for his second try. Winters completed his hat-trick shortly afterwards when Henley quickly recycled the kick-off and he outpaced the Newbury backs with a run down the left wing.

Henley maintained the momentum for the rest of the quarter and relentless pressure from Toby Shemilt and Jonny Noctor forced Newbury to kick from deep in their territory which Siggman caught to score a fine individual try.

Newbury dominated the final quarter with their forwards continuing to punish Henley at the break down, and their backs moved the ball into the hands of their winger who found space in a tiring Hawks’ back line and sprint in for a try. Newbury wrapped up the game with one final try.