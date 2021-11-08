Matthews bags first try of season during away defeat

ALTHOUGH Abbey took no league points home from Bath, a much-improved performance since the drubbing by league leaders Thurrock showed glimpses of what the Championship 1 South newcomers can bring to the league.

After a postponed home match against Blackheath the previous weekend, which would have provided some much-needed momentum, it took the visitors the first quarter of the match to reach top gear, in which time Bath had bagged two early tries from Lucy Juffkins and Bethan Wakefield.

Miscommunication in the defence both times allowed Bath’s dangerous backs to attack from the good platform their forwards set, with their captain Sarah Holloway converting Juffkins’ effort.

After this Abbey regrouped and started to use the wind in their favour with good territorial kicks from Mia McCreesh and Annette Bevan; the resulting chase from Caroline Shephard forced Bath to make a handling error to afford Abbey a good attacking position in the Bath 22.

Abbey had now found their tempo and hard running lines from McCreesh and her centre pairing Hayley Matthews tested the home sides defence. Directed well by scrum half Ellie Rice, the forward pack made good ground towards the try line until flanker Wall was adjudged to have held on and Bath were off the hook.

Abbey continued to pressure the home side for the remainder of the first half, with dominant tackles from back row pairing Charlotte Faux and Fern Edgar, as well as strong carries from returning captain Annabel Hawkins. After second-row Hannah Bosher left the field with an ankle injury, Abbey continued to contain Bath in their half and went into the break with their heads high and full of confidence.

In the second half, buoyed by the addition of Alice Denton and Kath Sheppard off the bench, Abbey were playing with confidence. After a series of early Bath handling errors, Abbey made good headway into the Bath 22 and a quick change of play saw quick hands from hooker Claire Stevens to release Bevan to dummy and cut a line to cross at short range. McCreesh was unable to add the extras.

Bath responded well, and from the restart were quickly marshalled back up the pitch by their captain and playmaker Holloway. Quick hands through their backs from a resulting scrum saw replacement winger Abbie Watkin score in the corner, moments later Abbey were once again caught out wide as Heidi Silcox crossed for her side’s winning bonus point.

Abbey refused to settle and made their way back up the pitch by pressurising the restart with Denton, winger Olivia Grane and fullback Nat Bow instrumental in defence. After winning back possession, the immense work rate of the forwards continued as they offered running lines off both Bevan and replacement scrum half and debutant Lou Pullan, pushing Bath back towards their try line.

Eventually, Abbey were rewarded with another trademark team try with good interlinking players between the forwards and backs which saw Matthews grab her first of the season.