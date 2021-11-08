Thurrock secure honours in top of table clash

VISITORS Henley lost out in their top-of-the-table Championship 1 South clash at Thurrock on Sunday in a tough match between the only two unbeaten sides in the division.

The Hawks saw their unbeaten run come to an end as a physical Thurrock side built a commanding lead that was too big to claw back.

Playing into a strong wind and facing several imposing ball carriers Henley found themselves struggling to stop and control the early tide of hard runs and quick tap penalties.

Henley were unable to maintain any kind of momentum or possession as they found themselves 17-0 down in the first 20 minutes. If not for some heroic tackles from Gen Moody and Sam Page, the score would have mounted further.

When Henley were able to break with some good inter play and a surging run from Mueller, either a penalty against or a knock on meant they soon found themselves back in their own 22.

The half was compounded with injuries to speedster Ellie Miles and shortly after defensive lead Nina Webb.

Thurrock, through their backs, scored again and then, just before half-time added a further score to lead 31-0.

The Hawks showed plenty of enterprise in the second half but a couple

of penalties that should

not have been given allowed the hosts another score.

Henley were now playing all the rugby though and starting to gain momentum.

Clever kicks and pressuring their handling also meant their big pack was starting to tire. Nicola

Burger came back on to burst through from the

half-way to open the account and some much-needed belief.

With play now mainly in the Thurrock half and the set piece operating well the shift looked to have happened.

However, Thurrock were able to counter the score. Henley then worked a move to put Rachel Humphreys in. The opposite replied with another two tries, but Henley weren’t done.

The last 20 minutes saw some decisions go their way as they continued to mount pressure in their 22 allowing Gilly Thomas to intercept a pass and under run the posts.

The fourth try was now the target. This was achieved with more pressure on the try line as they worked an overload and a pass from Lini Kuafana put Danni Willmore in the corner. Humphreys, who had made all the conversions to that point, was unable to score.

Moody was awarded the Hawks coaches’ player of the match while Page received the players’ player accolade.