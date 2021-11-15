Rugby boys aim high

PUPILS at the Oratory School in Woodcote have qualified for a programme which aims to take them into professional rugby.

Fifteen boys successfully trialled for the developing player programme at London Irish.

The programme focuses on nurturing a player’s skill development, game understanding and athleticism.

The boys will attend the club through this season.

They include Gabriel Bowers and George Clark, from Caversham, Jake Jackson, from Checkendon, Zack Goforth, from Shiplake, and Luke Rebholz, from Sonning Common.

Also selected were Rudi Derbyshire, Max Hucker, JJ McCarthy, Jamie O’Donovan, Elliot Saunders, Cian Tappan, Rocco Vallebona, Archie Wild, Callum Griffith and Arthur Line.

Mikey Hennessy, head of rugby at the independent Catholic school, said: “This is an excellent achievement for the boys and they should be very proud.

“They have all made strong contributions to the successful seasons their sides are having and deserve this opportunity.”