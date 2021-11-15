Henley Colts hold on to secure league win

HENLEY COLTS ran out winners in their league clash at Amersham and Chilton on Sunday.

Amersham, playing down the slope in the first half, took the lead after two minutes.

Henley thought they had scored through a powerful Goforth carry only to be held up. From the drop out Henley were straight back on the attack which saw Harrison Bell crash over.

From the kick-off the slope helped pin Henley back on their line again and it was hard for them to clear their lines as they relied on some solid defensive work, led by Andrew Biscoe, Brett White and Ryan Porter.

The pressure soon told and Amersham scored again to make it 14-5.

Mattie Morris then found Theo Maude who found space to feed Alex Ashford who made a good break to take play deep into the Amersham half. Strong carriers from Euan Mckenzie and Zack Mancey kept the pressure on, taking play to the five-meter line before George Goodenough burst through to take the score to 14-12.

Amersham had the final say of the half, as a missed tackle allowed them to sprint though to make the score 19-12 at half-time. Playing with the slope in the second half helped Henley but it was Amersham who started the better and applied pressure to the visitors and had them on the back foot.

The next score came from Kernick who powered his way over from five metres after good work from the forwards.

It was now all Henley as Amersham were struggling to get the ball. Porter was getting up early in the line-out to prevent the hosts getting any clean ball.

With seven minutes to go, White managed to burrow his way over to give Henley the lead for the first time in the game. The last few minutes were tense as Henley were reduced to 14 with an accidental high tackle whilst scrambling to defend.

Henley managed to clear their lines with good turnover close to their line. Worst was to follow with another yellow card soon after leaving them with 13 players with two minutes to play. However, Henley took control of the breakdown and won their line-out ball for Goodenough to boot the ball off the pitch for a well deserved win.