Returning Henderson skippers side to success

HOOKER Ben Henderson was delighted to be back as Rams Titans overcame hosts Blackheath 2nds 24-7 in Saturday’s friendly, writes Richard Ashton.

With no National Division 1 action until the home clash with table-topping Cinderford on November 20, Henderson put his name in the hat for a recall after returning from a five-week lay-off with a bicep injury.

The skipper scored the second try in a comprehensive victory, with wing Charlie Robson, Spencer Hayhow and debutant Lailand Gordon also crossing the whitewash.

After the game Henderson said: “It’s nice to be back — I had a little bit of a lay-off so it’s nice to get some game time.

“Everyone’s been playing well so there’s no walking back into the team — you’ve got to really fight for a place and earn your way back in.

“When Max (Hayman) and Spencer (Hayhow) came on they put in a

lot of work and had great games, and Moff (Ollie Moffitt) always does, so it was nice to test the arm.”

Having been handed the captaincy for the Blackheath encounter, Henderson added: “It was a real honour to be given the armband — I did it quite a lot when I was younger and it’s nice to be able to officially speak to the referee.

“We said before the game it was important to play simple, hard rugby and we knew if we could build into the game, there was a chance we could have a bit of a flourish towards the end.”

Rams are due to play another developmental friendly at Championship side Coventry tomorrow (Saturday), and Henderson explained its importance.

He said: “We had this two-week gap scheduled, but when the fixtures were set-up we wanted to take them seriously because we haven’t quite hit our straps the way we did in the last season.

“These two games are a chance for people to put their hands up.

“Nothing’s taken for granted because there are some boys still injured, some

close to coming back and it’s nice because we’ve never had competition for

places quite like it — it’s important for the club’s development.”

And looking back on the National 1 season to date, which has seen Rams win six of their nine games

to date, Henderson concluded it has been a different challenge to their maiden season in the third tier.

He ended: “We’ve become a target for other teams and you could see when we played Taunton, (Leeds) Tykes, and others, they view us as a top-of-the-table side, and while we don’t ourselves, we have to mentally prepare for other teams to raise their game.”