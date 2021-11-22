Allen bags hat-trick as Bulls triumph

HENLEY BULLS, captained by Henry Penrose for the first time, eased to a comfortable home win against Maidenhead 2nds last Saturday.

From kick-off the Bulls went straight on the attack, using their power to gain yards and the pressure led to Charlie Hughes powering his way over from 10 metres out.

The Bulls were looking dangerous with ball in hand with flanker Rhys Amos making a break before being caught just outside the 22.

Maidenhead were on the back foot when a quick tap penalty from Rosco Lewis saw Josh Macco crash over, only for a high tackle to be called and a penalty try awarded.

George Inoke offloaded to George Probyn who found wing Sam Allen to go over to make it 21-0.

The Bulls then seemed to switch off and allowed Maidenhead back into the game. Their discipline was not helping matters either, preventing them from clearing their lines despite the defensive marshalling by Luke Brewin and Lewis.

Maidenhead took advantage with the Bulls having a man in the sin bin as they reduced the score to 21-7. Just before half-time, the Bulls were able to move the ball wide to find Micky Molloy who made his way towards the try line only to be tackled into touch.

From the restart a tip on from Inoke to Will Benning saw him stretch his legs from 60 metres out to score under the posts. Benning was then on hand to take the ball from Lewis after a quick tap penalty and give an offload to Amos to score.

The Bulls were in full flight and with Maidenhead struggling to clear their lines, a loose box kick found Iwan MacRea who found space to feed Allen to score his second of the game.

Allen then turned into provider for the next try as after a strong break he found Probyn who sprinted in from 20 metres out.

Probyn was on hand soon after to sprint from 40 metres out and good build up play from Max McMinn to Benning offloaded to Saope Soko to find Probyn to score.

The Bulls still were not finished there and it was a break from Inoke to find Allen in support to score his hat-trick. Maidenhead reduced the score late on.