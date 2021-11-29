Bath ease to victory

HENLEY HAWKS went down to defeat in their top-of-the-table Women’s League Championship South clash at Bath’s Lambeth training ground on Sunday.

Having lost the toss Hawks played up the slope and into a strong wind for a tough opening 20 minutes.

The hosts looked to kick at every opportunity and kept Henley in their half. This resulted in an early penalty and converted tries. With the ball, probing runs from Charlie Murray and Nina Webb meant Henley posed a threat, but a turnover on the half way saw the home fullback put through for the first of her two scores.

Henley worked themselves into the match and pressure in the 22 built allowing Kaufana to touch down for her maiden league score. Rachel Humphreys converted bringing it back to 22-7.

The second half started well as Henley looked to pin Bath back. However, a series of penalties allowed Bath another score against the run of play.

The Hawks had their tails up though and another surging run from Naomi Ball in their 22 allowed the ball to be swept wide and Webb to finish under the sticks. A simple conversion for Humphreys saw the momentum changing but Bath scored another try right at the death.