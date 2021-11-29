Injury brings shield encounter to a premature end

A BROKEN ankle to Cameron Wickes saw Henley Bulls’ home Raging Bull Shield Division 2 clash with Bournemouth brought to a premature end 10 minutes from time last Saturday.

The game was played in the Henley half but that didn’t stop the first line break of the match, MacRea was caught on the five-metre line and was able to feed Max McMinn, who passed into space but behind his goal line to Will Benning who then fed Cameron Wickes to find Saope Soko who took play to the halfway line.

The next line break opportunity came when Benning broke off the back of the scrum at pace, through the line of defence to find Rhys Amos on his shoulder to take play into the Bournemouth half for the first time. Mistakes were costing the Bulls territory and kept pegging them back into their half and a couple of missed tackles soon saw them 14-0 down.

Ill discipline was also creeping into the game, giving Bournemouth the chance to take shots at goal to make the half-time score 20-0.

The second kicked off and saw a loose ball that George Inoke hacked through, chased and then turned over, putting the Bulls on the front foot. A power carry by Macco took play to the try line before Ross Lewis found McMinn who powered over the covering tackles for the score.

Bournemouth hit back and scored three quick tries. The Bulls then lost Macco to a suspected concussion meaning they had to play the remainder of the game a player down.

The Bulls seemed to find another wind as MacRea was able to make a break before finding a forward on his shoulder, then quick thinking on taking a quick tap penalty and passing out wide for Connor Limbrick to dot down.

Wickes was having a storming game in defence and made a try-saving covering tackle but then he broke his ankle, causing the game to be brought to an early conclusion so he could be treated.