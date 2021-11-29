Late kick wins the day for Henley

HENLEY COLTS took the honours in their latest league clash at home to Bracknell, winning with the last kick of the game.

Bracknell started the stronger side by putting the home side under pressure. Michael Duda, Zack Mancey and Dan Kernick kept them at bay with some offensive hits.

Ryan Porter was being a nuisance in the line-out, getting early and turning over ball, not allowing them to settle. Having played the first 10 minutes of the game inside the Henley 40 metres, it was Bracknell that took the penalty to make the score 3-0.

Henley came straight back, Duda was timing the kick-off to perfection, challenging and gaining the ball back, allowing George Goodenough and Mattie Morris the chance to unleash the forwards.

Zack Goforth was running hard and making metres as was Josh Butler picking the ball up from the base of the ruck. However, Henley with all the pressure could not make it count, and when Bracknell stripped the ball on their five-metre line they were able to sprint the field to score.

Back came Henley, Duda again from the kick off, carrying strongly to within a few metres of the line, Ollie Vince-Porteous close in support to keep the move alive which allowed Harrison Bell to crash over.

From the resulting kick-off it was first Luke Morgan who made a half break before Porter took take play into the Bracknell half, good control and patience saw Brett White have a good dash towards the line, before Rudi O’Keeffe powered his way over to give Henley a 12-8 half-time lead.

From the restart it was a very similar start to the first half with Bracknell applying the pressure and they took a shot at the posts to take the score to 12-11.

The next phase of the game was played between the 10-metre lines with the new back row of Ned Floyd, Finn Basil and Mike Atkins on to the ball every time Bracknell ran, but it was turnover for turnover as Conall Moore, Ollie Roullier, Ollie Shute, Finn Sutton, and Reece Winterbourne were all getting stuck in.

The next score was from a chip and chase from the Bracknell fly-half who then fed the winger to score under the posts to make it 18-12 to the visitors with 15 minutes to go.

Henley then lost Mattie Morris, which meant a back line shuffle as Ed Day moved to scrum half.

Henley were taking quick tap penalties, running from everywhere, before Day spotted a gap and dived over to reduce the deficit to 18-17 with less than five minutes to play.

From the restart, Duda made a 40-metre break, Kernick was then also into the attack carrying hard, putting the phases together to force a penalty. Goodenough stepped up and slotted the ball over the posts to win the match for the hosts.