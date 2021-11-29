Late win delights returning skipper

RAMS captain Robbie Stapley praised his side’s intensity following Saturday’s dramatic 22-20 home success against National 1 table-toppers Cinderford, writes Richard Ashton.

Despite taking an early lead through a Drew Humberstone penalty, Rams trailed 13-8 at the break, Ollie Taylor with the hosts’ try.

But they came flying out the blocks in the second half and surged into a 22-13 advantage on the back of a converted Henry Bird score and a penalty try from a scrum.

Nathan Taylor’s second score of the afternoon, converted by Liam Hemming, cut the gap to two points with a couple of minutes remaining, but Rams held on to the delight of Stapley.

Stapley said: “There was a lot of energy, hunger, desire and passion.

“It’s what both sides have — we’re very similar in that sense. We’ve both got settled teams for a long time and we work hard for each other, do the basics right and we just did a little bit more often.

“We’ve not been very good at upping our intensity in the second half, but this time we did really well, especially in the first 20 minutes.

“They seemed to be a little out on their feet, but they clawed their way back in and in the end our defence was special.”

It was the captain’s first game back from injury since the away success at Bishop’s Stortford, and he admitted it was a fantastic match.

He added: “I thought I might struggle a bit more than I actually did, but it was alright. The momentum from the rest of the guys helped me to be honest

“The atmosphere was what we wanted. We needed to give the crowd something to get excited about and I think we did. You could feel them get behind us.”

The victory lifted Rams back up to third place in the table and reduced the gap to league leaders Cinderford to 11 points with a game in hand, and Stapley concluded: “The rest of the season is going to be very exciting.

“There are so many good teams and I wouldn’t say there’s an out-and-out winner.

“There are so many big games and you’ve got to get through the winter which is hard no matter who you play, whether it’s bottom or top, it’s not easy.”

Tomorrow (Saturday) Rams travel to Birmingham Moseley, kick-off 3pm.