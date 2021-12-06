Visitors take honours in derby encounter

READING comfortably secured the bragging rights in the Tribute Southern Counties North derby at a blustery Rosehill, scoring five tries and producing a dominant performance in the scrums.

Abbey battled bravely against a heavier pack, but their forwards were always under pressure at the set piece, while the sin-binning of three players during the course of the match did not help the home side’s cause.

After a scoreless first half hour, Reading finally took the lead while both Abbey skipper Jeremy Knights and number eight Mike Beckly were in the sin bin. Fullback Alex Dorliac crossed in the right corner after a smart handling move, though he was unable to add the extras with his conversion attempt.

Four minutes before half-time, Reading’s lead increased when outside half Scott Howell cut through with a run to set up a try for winger Stuart Borthwick. This time Dorliac converted, but Abbey replied with a score just before the break when fullback Ben Radford, whose kicking out of hand was impressive all afternoon, landed a penalty.

Six minutes into the second half Borthwick scored again, breaking clear after a good counter-attack. Dorliac again converted, and soon after this Abbey centre Charlie Shackleford became his side’s third yellow-carded player of the afternoon.

Number eight Ryan Smith grabbed Reading’s bonus point try after 64 minutes, driving over in the left corner. Dorliac made the score 26-3 with a touchline conversion after which Abbey played some spirited rugby, with centre Will Parrish running and kicking well.

Reading had the last word when centre Chris Czernuszka scored the best try of the game following a good handling move up the right touchline.