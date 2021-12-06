First-half display earns Hawks bonus point win

HENLEY HAWKS produced probably their best first-half performance of the season as they raced to a 33-5 lead at the interval.

This was all the more pleasing given the atrocious Arctic conditions which prevailed throughout the match with a strong wind hampering kicking and handling.

Henley took the lead in the second minute as a trademark driving maul from the line-out saw prop Rory Mason being driven over for an early score.

Unfortunately, the kick-off was not dealt with effectively enough by the home side and this allowed Dings to build some pressure on the home line and create an opportunity for the visitors’ right wing to avoid some weak defending and level the scores.

This was the only time in the remainder of the half that the visitors threatened as Henley produced four more sublime tries to underline the potential of the side. The first came from further pressure as Henley hit some direct and penetrating lines and this allowed Monty Bradbury to find a gap in the defence and stretch over under the posts for his debut try. This was easily converted by Cail Cookland.

Almost immediately from the kick-off man-of-the-match George Wood powered his way through the chasing opposition to set up a position for Alex Bradbury to show a good turn of speed to beat the defence and step the fullback to once more produce a converted try close to the posts. The home side at this stage were in imperious form and once more consistent pressure produced mistakes in the Crusaders defence. From one such position a line-out close to the line was once again driven fiercely towards the visitors’ line and this time Tom Emery dotted down for the bonus point score and a score line of 26-5 with only 30 minutes on the clock.

Henley were not done yet and a further attacking opportunity saw a deft kick by Bradbury neatly gathered by the ever-present Reuben Norville to race around under the posts for a 33-5 half-time lead.

The second half was a completely different game with Henley now playing into the stiff wind. They had the best possible start when the Dings kick-off went dead and a midfield scrum ensured. Henley had been dominant in the scrums and therefore a secure platform ensured. However, mistakes were starting to creep into the home side’s game and this allowed Dings to capitalise and produce three further good tries of their own and test Henley’s resolve.

With the score at 33-22 there was still 10 minutes to go and the Henley supporters’ nerves were sorely tested.

Henley did produce some good attacking opportunities but the accuracy that was so evident in the first half was missing. However, they held out for the last few minutes to produce the deserved result.

Henley Hawks: Cookland, Wood, Panday, Amphlett, Norville, Bradbury, Crow, Mason, Emery, Cook, Albon, Harrison, Lunnon, Hall, Bradley. Replacements: Adejimi, Lowe, Frostick, Hughes, Butler.