Bishop’s Stortford prove too strong for Henley Bulls

HENLEY BULLS lost out in a friendly clash with Bishop’s Stortford 2nds at Dry Leas last Saturday.

The visitors started the brighter, testing the Bulls defence. The back row of Isaac Norton, Will Benning, and Rhys Amos were in action early, making tackle after tackle.

In the brief moment the Bulls were able to get their hands on the ball, there was a strong fend from Alex Harmes which allowed the Bulls some momentum from his half break.

However, the Bulls were giving away too many penalties allowing Stortford to apply and build the pressure, which soon told and they were 7-0 up. From the restart, Stortford slowly went through the phases and were back in the Bulls’ red zone while Norton was a being a pain for attack, managing to get his hands on the ball and turn it over. This allowed front row to get their hands on the ball, as George Inoke and George Probyn both made some hard yards.

After all the hard work it was ill-discipline that was pinning the Bulls back. An alert Sam Allen was able to pounce on a loose ball and then sprint forward making a 60-metre break where he found Benning and Norton in support only for another turnover and it was back to defending. Ross Lewis was marshalling the forwards in the defensive line and they were getting good line speed to make the tackles. On the stroke of half-time Stortford scored their second try to go 14-0 up.

The Bulls kicked off the second half on the front foot as a couple of changes saw Charlie Shepard move into the pack along with Richard Webb, with Harry Rees making his debut in the backs.

Webb made the first break of the half, a quick tap and go penalty saw him bounce the first defender backwards allowing Henley to take play into the opponents’ half, but a knock-on saw the Bulls back under pressure. The visitors went on to score two quick tries before the Bulls mounted a series of attacks on the Stortford line. Matt Dalrymple was pulling the strings from fly half, finding holes to put the Bulls in while Benning, Inoke and Conner Limbrick all got into the action.

Probyn was then held up over the line and from the resulting drop out, Dalrymple used neat footwork to get around the rushing defence to put the Bulls back on the front foot, the ball was recycled quickly to find Allen who found space to dash through and score under the posts to take the final score 7-26 to Bishop’s Stortford.