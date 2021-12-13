Abbey’s defence hold out claim draw

ABBEY paid their first visit to Bicester’s new Whitelands Farm ground and came away with a draw last Saturday.

A strong wind blew down the pitch throughout the game, and the visitors led 18-5 at the break with the advantage of the elements. It was a different story after the break, as Bicester pinned Abbey in their own 22 for long periods, and only disciplined defence at the end prevented the home side from winning.

Abbey struck first after eight minutes when outside half Ben Radford landed a penalty from 30 metres. They increased their lead 10 minutes later when scrum half Sol Wallis Robinson plunged over for a try following a series of drives.

Bicester hit back with an unconverted try from prop Tom Horwood, but Abbey’s lead was extended when Wallis-Robinson scored again after another spell of play close to the home line. Radford converted this try and added a straightforward penalty to take the score to 18-5. Kust before the break Abbey suffered a blow when replacement second row Sam Hallett was yellow-carded.

Starting the second half a man down and with the wind in their faces, Abbey were soon on the defensive. Fine tackling, with centre Lewis Haigh and back row forwards Max Courtnage and Gereie Sutherland prominent, kept the home side out, but Abbey eventually cracked after 52 minutes when outstanding home number eight Oliver Cassidy crossed the line.

Centre Josh Wordsworth landed a penalty on 68 minutes to reduce Abbey’s lead to five points, and with time almost up Cassidy scored again. Wordsworth failed to land the tricky conversion which would have put his side into the lead, and Abbey defended well in the dying minutes to claim a deserved draw.

Abbey: C House, J Malivoire, L Haigh, C Shackleford, M Boucher, B Radford, S Wallis-Robinson, O Charlton (M Woodrow, 40 mins; C Shaw, 79 mins), J Leach (O Charlton, 65 mins), A Postlethwaite, J Knights, C Shaw (S Hallett, 32 mins), G Sutherland, M Nugent, M Courtnage.