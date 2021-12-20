Abbey fail to make numerical advantage count

ABBEY missed a good opportunity to defeat visitors High Wycombe in the closing stages of a closely-contested match at Rosehill last Saturday.

With two visiting players in the sin bin, the home pack had the chance to win the game from a series of scrums. However, the depleted visitors held out, leaving Abbey with just a losing bonus point to show for their afternoon’s work.

Abbey were by far the better side in the opening quarter. Outside half Ben Radford, who did not miss from the tee all afternoon, kicked a penalty after five minutes, and he added the extras when second row Sam Hallett plunged over for an early try. A further Radford penalty took Abbey to 13-0 after a quarter of an hour, but High Wycombe opened their account when centre Harry Tanner intercepted Radford’s pass and raced 60 metres to the line. His try was converted by winger James Shuck.

A good long-range penalty from Radford extended Abbey’s lead again, but just before half-time Shuck kicked downfield from his own 22 and replacement forward Rohan Girling scored a try. With the conversion missed, Abbey’s lead was cut to four points at half time.

The visitors looked sharper at the start of the second half, and they took the lead with a try from outside half Matt Wardle which Shuck converted. A further Shuck penalty took High Wycombe to 22-16, but Abbey went back in front when Hallett crossed for his second try, with Radford converting. Abbey’s outside half then landed his hardest kick of the afternoon, a penalty from almost 50 metres out.

With less than 10 minutes remaining, a massive forward drive resulted in High Wycombe flanker Dan Keir scoring his side’s bonus point try. Shuck again converted, but after this Abbey went all out for victory. Two yellow cards for the visitors in the final minutes appeared to make Abbey’s task easier, but they failed to score again, despite getting agonisingly close to the line.

• ABBEY WOMEN moved up to sixth place in the Championship 1 South table after beating RICHMOND WOMEN 12-0 to stretch their impressive home winning record to 17 games.

Abbey’s forward pack was the star of the show as they showcased their dominant scrum.

Outside backs Kelsea Montgomery and Hayley Matthews helped put on attacking pressure, before fly-half Bevan threaded a grubber through that centre Mia McCreesh managed to dot down in-goal, before converting her own kick to put Abbey 7-0 up at half-time.

In the second half carries brought Abbey huge success over the gain line and before long, they were back in Richmond’s 22. Annabel Hawkins chose a scrum at a penalty and the front row of Gale, Stevens and Potter marched the scrum over the line for Hawkins to extend her side’s lead.